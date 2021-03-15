Michigan poised to raise 1,000-fan limit at Comerica Park

“Gov. Whitmer, for God's sake, just let us have some fun for once,” he said.

Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy declined to elaborate on the discussions with owner Chris Ilitch. But he cited expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and the success of the state's tighter coronavirus restrictions — ordered in November — as evidence that Michigan “is making tremendous strides to get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The state's seven-day average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks, to 2,002 from 1,326, according to Johns Hopkins University. It was over 7,000 more than three months ago.

Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes accused the state GOP of being more concerned with how many people can go to a Tigers game than it is about the continued impact of COVID-19, noting Republican legislators have not fully allocated federal relief funding.

Also Monday, the state formally announced a 16-member workgroup of government, business and union leaders that will make recommendations on reopening offices for in-person work. Emergency rules, which prohibit such work if employees’ activities can “feasibly” be completed remotely, will be extended before they expire in mid-April.

They could be revised before or after that point.