Michigan: Restaurants can open at 25% capacity, with curfew

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, reiterated that being indoors without a mask is riskier.

“The safest thing to do is to not eat inside a restaurant,” she said, especially if someone is elderly, has an underlying medical condition or lives with someone who is elderly or has underlying conditions. “But we still want you to order from them, though. You can support them with takeout, delivery or dining outdoors.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association was unhappy that basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer must remain non-contact.

“Obviously, this is disappointing to thousands of athletes who have been training with their teams over the last week and watching teams in other states around Michigan play for the last two months," said executive director Marl Uyl.

Michigan's seven-day case average is 2,370, well down from a peak of 8,344 seven weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins University. The COVID Tracking Project says the 6.2% positivity rate has dropped from 13.7% over the same period. About 1,900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19-related symptoms, half what it was in mid-December.

The state’s per-capita case rate over the past two weeks is among the lowest in the country.