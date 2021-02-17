Michigan restaurants seek to tie limits to positivity rate

The Democratic governor did not say if she supports the plan, but she has opposed Republican lawmakers' calls for automatically tying economic reopening steps to changing case trends instead of favoring a more cautious approach.

“We will always take that input and make it a part of the conversation,” she said of the industry's proposal. “We're also going to, though, stay very clearly focused on the numbers and the data and monitor where we are. Michigan is in a stronger position than most other states in the nation right now because the pause worked. It's because we're being very thoughtful about incrementally reengaging sectors of our economy that just inherently pose a higher risk.”

She renewed her push for the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve billions in federal and state pandemic spending to boost funding for K-12 schools, vaccine distribution and expanded COVID-19 testing, tracing and lab capacity. The House passed a smaller plan nearly two weeks ago and the Senate is expected to vote on one next week.

“It's time that we figuratively get in the room and negotiate the details and get it done,” said Whitmer. She noted that her administration and legislators in December approved $55 million in grants that went to nearly 6,000 small businesses affected by the health order that went into effect on Nov. 18.