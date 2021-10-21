 Skip to main content
Michigan won't go further than federal vaccine, testing rule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration released its stance this week following questions from the business community.

Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. They must be at least as effective as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration's program.

The pending mandate will require employers with at least 100 employees to require that they be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Once it is finalized, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration will have 30 days to comply with the minimum standard.

“The state has no plans to go further than the federal requirements,” said Sean Egan, chief deputy director for labor at the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. "We continue to encourage all working Michiganders to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their colleagues while at work.”

Michigan's federally authorized regulations cover both private and government workplaces.

