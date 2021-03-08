Microsoft server hack has victims hustling to stop intruders

He blames China for the global wave of infections that began Feb. 26, though other researchers say it's too early to confidently attribute them. It's a mystery how those hackers got wind of the initial breach because no one knew about this except a few researchers, Alperovitch said.

After the patch was released, a third wave of infections began, a piling on that typically occurs in such cases because Microsoft dominates the software market and offers a single point of attack.

Cybersecurity analysts trying to pull together a complete picture of the hack said their analyses concur with the figure of 30,000 U.S. victims published Friday by cybersecurity blogger Brian Krebs. Alperovitch said about 250,000 global victims has been estimated.

Microsoft has declined to say how many customers it believes are infected.

David Kennedy, CEO of cybersecurity firm TrustedSec, said hundreds of thousands of organizations could have been vulnerable to the hack.

“Anybody that had Exchange installed was potentially vulnerable,” he said. “It’s not every single one but it’s a large percentage of them.”