 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 13 series

The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation

  • Updated
  • 0

Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation.

Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. They planned to meet in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan for getting blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.

Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports or that they will not attack ports from the air with their missiles.”

Kuleba also told the AP on Tuesday that Ukraine's military is “planning and preparing for full liberation” of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country's Black Sea coast. Ukrainian forces already have stepped up their activity to retake territory in the south as Russia concentrates on eastern Ukraine.

People are also reading…

Asked about the likelihood of negotiations to end the war that started when Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, the foreign minister said peace talks were unlikely to happen soon.

“Russia continues to be in the war mood, and they are not seeking negotiations in good faith. They are seeking a way to make us implement their ultimatums, which is not going to happen,“ Kuleba said.

Moscow is attempting a de facto annexation of Kherson, Mariupol and other seized cities by introducing a Russian school curriculum, doing business in Russia's currency and offering Ukrainians Russian passports, he said.

“I’m pretty confident that once these territories are liberated, the vast majority of people will burn their Russian passports quietly in their fireplaces," Kuleba said.

In the meantime, Ukraine is insisting upon a full withdrawal of Russian forces as a condition for ending the conflict, he said.

“We are fighting for our freedom, for our territorial integrity, and we want peace. This war was imposed on us. This was not our choice," Kuleba told the AP.

He stressed that while Ukraine appreciates the support it has received from the United States and European nations during the war, the country needs Western weapons deliveries to speed up as the fighting drags on into a fifth month.

“As long as there is not enough to win, we will keep asking for more," Kuleba said. "You know, until you win, there are never enough weapons.”

The foreign minister acknowledged that Ukraine suffered significant troop losses as the Kremlin concentrated its military offensive in the Donbas, an industrial region near the Russian border where Moscow's forces have gradually gained ground.

Ukraine nevertheless has enough people willing to join the armed forces, he said.

“The only goal that we pursue in this war is our survival. When you are fighting for your survival, you have no choice. You have to fight,“ Kuleba said.

Ukraine's top diplomat credited U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Turkish government for facilitating Wednesday's talks on grain shipments. A Turkish delegation and U.N. representatives were scheduled to join the discussion between Russian and Ukrainian military officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. has said a Russian naval blockade stranded about 22 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, a country known as the “breadbasket of Europe” for its exports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

With shipments stalled because of the war is endangering food supplies in many developing nations and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Kuleba said he was hopeful the talks in Istanbul would yield a deal on creating safe shipping corridors.

Ukraine's future, as well as his own, is still uncertain, the 41-year-old minister said.

“There were numerous wars between the Ukraine and Russia in the last 300 years. But all of the leaders of these efforts, on the Ukrainian side, in the end, they were either killed, or they wrote their memoirs in exile," Kuleba said. "So my personal ambition is to write my memoirs in Ukraine. And it will be a memoir of victory and a memoir of a person who belonged to the generation that changed history.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Governor signs $1.2B water plan as Arizona faces cutbacks

Governor signs $1.2B water plan as Arizona faces cutbacks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that will provide $1.2 billion over three years to boost long-term water supplies for the desert state and implement conservation efforts that will see more immediate effects. The Republican signed the legislation Wednesday. It is viewed as the most significant since the state implemented a groundwater protection plan in 1980. Climate change and a nearly 30-year drought forced the move, which comes as Arizona already faces cutbacks in its Colorado River water supply and more loom. A $1 billion fund will help get new water supplies into Arizona, including a possible desalination plant Ducey has touted. Another $200 million will go to rural and urban conservation efforts.

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as it attempts to reconstitute its forces for a renewed assault. A Washington-based think tank said Russian forces made no territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday “for the first time in 133 days of war.” The Institute for the Study of War suggested Moscow might be taking an “operational pause” that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities.” Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his forces “haven't even started” to fight. Shelling continued in Ukraine’s east, and further fighting was reported off the country's Black Sea coast.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

The Army says a retired three-star general has been suspended as a military adviser. The suspension follows reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. An Army spokeswoman says an inquiry has been called for retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, but provides no details. The first lady commented last month that the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies had been stolen by the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision. USA Today reports that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried the reply, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. Meanwhile, committee members say a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News