 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota expands eligibility for home heating aid program

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is taking advantage of federal funding to expand the number of households that qualify for its Energy Assistance Program, the state Department of Commerce announced Monday.

The changes will make over 600,000 Minnesota households income-eligible for the program, the department said. During the previous program year, which ends Friday, about 116,000 Minnesota households applied and qualified.

The Energy Assistance Program helps households pay for current and past-due heating bills, including repair and replacement of broken heating systems. It can also help with water and sewer bills, and weatherization costs.

Commerce raised the income eligibility limit to 60% of the state's median income levels. The limits work out to $67,765 per year for a household of four or $35,237 for a household of one. And the state agency raised benefit amounts to up to $1,600 for energy bills plus up to $1,200 for past-due energy bills.

The department also noted that the state's Cold Weather Rule will take effect Friday, 15 days earlier than before, and will run an extra 15 days, through April 30. The rule protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between those dates for people who enroll in payment plans through their utilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Interior Secretary signs Montana tribes water rights compact

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water rights compact on Friday, settling a decades-long battle over thousands of individual water rights in Montana and on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The deal also created a $1.9 billion trust to settle claims and refurbish the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project in Montana.

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI five years ago.

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War” with China.

Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress

Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out.

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they'll need to push the sprawling package through Congress.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News