 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota lawmakers consider loosening state's liquor laws

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are considering a lifting a cap on growler sales, a high priority for the state's craft brewers, and letting local distilleries sell normal-sized bottles of their spirits direct to drinkers.

The bill slated for debate in the House on Wednesday would further chip away at a system that long required most beer, wine and spirit sales in Minnesota to go from producers to wholesalers to retailers, with little room for direct sales to consumers. That system started eroding in 2011 when the state first allowed brewers to operate taprooms; more cracks developed in 2017 when the state allowed Sunday liquor store sales.

The bill was written to benefit the state's five largest breweries: Summit in St. Paul, August Schell in New Ulm, Surly and Fulton in Minneapolis, and Castle Danger in Two Harbors. They've grown in popularity amid the craft beer boom to the point that they can no longer sell growlers — half-gallon jugs to go — from their taprooms.

That's because the state law that allowed growlers in the first place limits the privilege to breweries that produce under 20,000 barrels a year. The proposal would raise that cap to 150,000 barrels, allowing room for all of them. It would also let certain small brewers sell cans to go.

People are also reading…

“This bill has been long-sought and is much needed for the survival of craft beer in this state,” Robert Galligan, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said in a letter to lawmakers last month. “For too long, the brewers of Minnesota have been restricted in their rights as American entrepreneurs, and although this bill would not equal the playing field with most every other state in the nation, it does bring us closer.”

Around two dozen Minnesota distilleries would get to sell one standard 750 milliliter bottle to a customer per day at their cocktail rooms, up from the current 375 milliliter limit.

And wine lovers would get more chances to buy direct from their favorite vineyards out of state. It would allow wineries to ship up to 12 cases of wine per year to an individual, up from the current two cases, if the producers get licensed and pay the applicable taxes.

But supermarket sales of wine, spirits and strong beer would remain limited to retailers that operate separate liquor stores. Minnesota would remain the last state restricting regular grocery and convenience stores to low-alcohol 3.2 beer.

Even though there's only a week and half left in the legislative session, looser liquor laws may stand a chance of passage in the Senate, where the key committee chairman, Republican Sen. Gary Dahms, of Redwood Falls, has long been reluctant to tamper with the state's liquor laws without the agreement of all competing stakeholders.

“Those conversations are ongoing. ... There might be some opportunity there to find some common ground,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Ex-Arizona prison chief faces 2 felonies for armed standoff

Ex-Arizona prison chief faces 2 felonies for armed standoff

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has been indicted on two felony charges stemming from a January incident during which he discharged a firearm and pointed the weapon at responding Tempe police officers. But the Maricopa County Attorney’s office did not pursue the more serious charge police recommended, aggravated assault on a police officer. Instead, Ryan was indicted on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon. The charges announced Friday do carry mandatory prison time if Ryan is convicted as charged. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says the 72-year-old former prison chief did not get any special treatment.

Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance

Campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana use and allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri both submitted signatures ahead of Sunday's deadline to get the measures on ballots. One proposed amendment would allow adults age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal use. It would automatically clear criminal records for people who have been convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. The other measure would require a single primary ballot with both Republican and Democratic candidates. The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election. Both groups submitted more than 300,000 signatures. They were required to submit about 170,000 signatures from six of the state's eight congressional districts.

Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary. She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the role next week. Biden is also bringing back longtime Democratic strategist Anita Dunn as his senior adviser. Biden says Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration.” Jean-Pierre has served as Biden’s principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scuba diving spiders? This spider species has an uncanny ability

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News