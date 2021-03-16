Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans released a two-year budget proposal on Tuesday with no proposed tax increases to help balance the state's budget after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced a proposal in late January that includes tax hikes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and large companies.

The proposal — which comes out to around $51.9 billion — features $591 million in tax relief on Paycheck Protection Program loans and tax elimination for unemployment benefits, in addition to no proposed tax increases. Other measures include a 5% cut to government administrative costs, $100 million for unemployment due to the pandemic and $40 million in broadband, among others.

“We are focused on keeping the budget in control considering all the one-time money coming into the state from federal funds and stimulus checks," GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said in a statement. “We are helping our businesses recover and get the economy moving again after the prolonged closures to mitigate COVID. And, we are giving families the support they need to prosper in our state. ”

The budget targets do not factor in aid headed to the state from the federal stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week, which is expected be to about $2.6 billion.