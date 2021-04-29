Mississippi commission removing mask requirement in casinos

The Mississippi state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, did not mention casinos but he said Thursday on Twitter that he has seen “some resurgence of anti-mask non science."

“We look forward to diminishing mask use as vaccinations increase and COVID cases drop. But masks do work,” Dobbs wrote.

Mississippi health officials said Wednesday that they will allow clinics to continue using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because they believe the benefits outweigh any potential risk.

WJTV-TV reported that health officials said hospitals will distribute fact sheets to those signed up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine about side effects and options for other vaccines. U.S. health officials recently lifted an 11-day pause in distribution of the vaccine to investigate rare cases of people getting blood clots after receiving it.

“The important piece of that is to make sure people are aware of the small risk that has been seen primarily in women 18-49 years of age,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “Make them aware there are other vaccines.”