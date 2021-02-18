Mississippi Senate works to revise business incentives

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate is pushing to revise tax credits and other incentives for business that move to the state or expand their existing operations.

Senators voted unanimously Thursday to pass Senate Bill 2822, the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act, also called MFLEX.

Republican Sen. David Parker of Olive Branch said the goal is to simplify state incentives, based on how many jobs a business creates and the types of wages and benefits they provide. The MFLEX proposal would require companies that receive incentives to provide health insurance for their employees. Those offering higher salaries would get more favorable treatment from the state.

Parker also said any business receiving tax credits would be required to file an annual report to the state, providing accountability to the public. He said incentives would be awarded based on the number of jobs created, not the number of jobs promised. For example, he said if a company says it has a goal of creating 50 jobs but creates 45, the incentives would be adjusted.