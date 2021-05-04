Missouri House votes against virus rules for businesses

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Tuesday voted in favor of barring state and local officials from putting any restrictions on businesses, churches or other non-public entities during public health emergencies, except in certain circumstances.

The Republican-led House voted 117-23 to send the bill to the Senate ahead of a May 14 deadline to pass legislation. If approved by the Republican-led Senate and signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the bill would prevent the state, counties and cities from requiring masks inside businesses, limiting indoor dining at restaurants or ordering other safety measures be followed on non-public property in response to contagious disease outbreaks.

Rep. Ben Baker, a Republican from Neosho who sponsored the bill, said it would also cover houses of worship.

“The response we’ve seen from a wide range of government authorities to the pandemic has been quite the debacle in many cases, and without a doubt a definite intrusion on our liberties," Baker said.

Limits on private property could only be enacted if the state, counties or cities face disease outbreaks of “significantly greater prevalence" than other areas, according to the bill.