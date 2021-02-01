Missouri lawmaker indicted for stem cell fraud scheme

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a news release that Derges abused “her privileged position to enrich herself” through deception.

“The indictment alleges she lied to her patients and she lied to federal agents," Garrison said. "As an elected official and a health care provider, she deserves to be held to a high standard. This grand jury indictment exposes her deception and holds her accountable for her actions.”

Derges is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, according to the U.S. attorney's office. She operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic sites in Springfield, Ozark and Branson.

Eight counts against Derges involve five victims who lost nearly $200,000 in a fraud scheme that lasted from December 2018 to May 2020. She is also accused in 10 counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions. Two counts accuse her of making false statements to federal agents.

“Derges vowed to do no harm as a health care professional and was elected to serve the people, not deceive them,” said Timothy Langan, special agent in charge of the FBI in Kansas City, Missouri. “She used her position for personal gain and damaged the public's trust.”

A jury trial was set for March 22.

