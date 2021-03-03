Missouri lawmakers back new checks on local health officials

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Local health officials in Missouri would be prevented from ordering businesses and schools to close for more than 15 days during an emergency without getting permission of elected officeholders under a Republican bill that got initial backing Wednesday.

During a debate in the GOP-led House, Republicans railed against business restrictions that St. Louis and St. Louis County enacted during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Health departments there prohibited bar and restaurant service for weeks at a time during the pandemic.

“No one unelected person in this state should have the power to write laws that can destroy the livelihoods, create financial hardships on our citizens, or affect their mental well-being without the oversight of their elected officials,” said Rep. Jim Murphy, a St. Louis Republican who sponsored the bill.

Murphy's bill would allow local health officials to close businesses, schools and churches, but only for 15 days at a time. After that, they'd need approval from the city council or other local governing boards to extend closures.

The House gave the bill initial approval in a voice vote. It would need another vote of approval in the chamber before it would go to the Senate.