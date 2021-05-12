Missouri lawmakers OK limits on local pandemic restrictions

Lawmakers also were nearing final approval Wednesday on separate legislation that would allow businesses affected by restrictive city of county orders to receive a property tax credit for the time their property use was limited.

“If a county shuts down a business, then they don’t have to pay taxes while they were shut down,” said Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican from St. Louis County who sponsored the bill.

Another part of that legislation seeks to boost movie theaters and concert venues that took a hit due to the pandemic. It would provide a sales tax break for tickets and concessions they sell during a nearly two year period beginning Aug. 28 and extending through June 30, 2023.

Coronavirus cases in Missouri have declined significantly from their winter peak and many local officials have relaxed restrictions that were introduced to slow the spread of the disease.

After initially imposing statewide restrictions, Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed businesses in Missouri to reopen in May 2020, just months into the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, he has deferred to local officials to impose restrictions.