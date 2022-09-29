 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut called for by Gov. Mike Parson while ditching a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes.

The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.

The additional cuts would be triggered by revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation.

The roughly $1 billion measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year no longer will have to pay state income taxes.

The measure now heads to Parson, who is expected to sign it. The Republican governor called lawmakers back to work to spend some of the state’s record revenue surplus on tax cuts.

People are also reading…

“We are thrilled that the General Assembly has answered our call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars,” he said in a statement.

If Parson signs the bill into law, taxpayers who make between $22,000 and $66,000 a year would on average see savings of between $10 and $50 next year because of the income tax cut, according to an analysis by the Missouri Budget Project. The organization analyzes state budget policy and its impact on low-income families.

Once the income tax rate hits 4.5%, savings for those workers would amount to roughly $29 to $131 a year on average, according to the same analysis.

Earners who make $66,000 to $110,000 a year would on average see about $120 in immediate savings and $275 a year once the full tax cuts kick in.

And taxpayers who make more than $552,000 a year, or on average about $1.6 million, would on average save about $4,200 next year and $9,500 a year once the bill is fully implemented.

Democrats and some Republicans criticized the measure as favoring wealthier Missourians while doing little for low-income families and retired workers on fixed incomes.

Republican Rep. Bill Kidd described the income tax cuts as taking a “small bite” out of Missourians' tax burden. The lawmaker, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection, said families have a harder time paying personal property taxes and called on lawmakers to address that issue and the state's tax brackets next session.

“Please do something that'll impact real people, the people who cannot afford to pay their taxes,” Kidd said. “If you're in the $100,000 to $200,000 range, then you're going to like this tax cut. But if you're a poor person or a fixed-income (resident), this doesn't do it. That's the truth.”

Parson's plan was to cut the top individual income tax rate to 4.8%, as well as increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

More than two dozen other states have passed or are considering tax cuts or rebates in response to an outpouring of federal pandemic aid and their own surging tax revenue.

The bill Missouri lawmakers passed represents a compromise between Republican senators who wanted even deeper tax cuts and those worried about cutting so much that government services might need to be slashed if future revenue collections are not as strong. It does not include an increase to the standard deduction.

The House also on Thursday stripped a last-minute proposal to phase out corporate income taxes.

Pulling back the corporate tax cut amendments in effect blocked House lawmakers from trying to amend the bill Thursday. By passing the same bill as the Senate, the House ended the special session and let senators off the hook from returning to the Capitol to negotiate potential differences between the chambers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate. That was one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket.

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties,  He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

Top allies of ex-President Donald Trump are creating a new super PAC that's expected to serve as the main vehicle for his midterm spending and could become a key part of his campaign infrastructure if he moves forward with a 2024 White House run. The MAGA Inc. group will supersede Trump’s existing super political action committee. Paperwork for the new group was filed Friday. The buildout comes as the Republican former president is under mounting legal pressure on multiple fronts, including a Department of Justice criminal investigation into how documents with classified markings ended up at his Florida home. Trump officials won't say how much he intends to spend on his midterm efforts.

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. His decision eases the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide more aid to Ukraine.  A procedural vote advancing the effort cleared easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that Manchin’s proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. While lawmakers are waiting once again until the final moments of the fiscal year to keep the government running, they are confident they will do so.

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

Youth activists have staged a coordinated ‘global climate strike’ to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin Friday carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It’s not too late.” The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro (dollar) fund for tackling climate change.

UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound's slide

UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound's slide

The British pound has went on its biggest one-day drop in 2 1/2 years after the U.K.’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes and boost spending. It's sparked concerns that increased public borrowing will worsen the nation’s cost-of-living crisis. The British currency plunged over 3% on Friday. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts that he said would boost economic growth and generate increased revenue, without introducing corresponding spending reductions. He also said previously announced plans to cap soaring energy bills for homes and businesses would be financed through borrowing. Critics attacked the plan for favoring business interests over working people and failing to provide any figures on its impact on government fiscal targets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil legislative elections: High rate of black, indigenous, lgbt candidates vie to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News