Missouri set to require online stores to collect taxes

The legislation would require out-of-state retailers with at least $100,000 of annual sales in Missouri to collect state and local taxes beginning in 2023. It also would require online marketplace facilitators to collect Missouri’s taxes on sales made through their sites, beginning in 2023.

As part of a deal to boost tax collections from online sales, lawmakers agreed to cut state income taxes. The individual income tax rate would fall by one-tenth of a percentage point in 2024 and could fall by two additional one-tenth percentage point increments in subsequent years if Missouri’s net general revenues grow by $150 million.

Maysville Republican Rep. J. Eggleston, a top negotiator for the bill, said including the income tax cut was a top Republican priority “to make sure that this was not accidentally harmful to our citizens."

Another provision would create a state tax credit for lower income working families modeled after the existing federal earned income tax credit. That tax credit would start in 2023 and could increase in size in subsequent years, but only if Missouri’s revenues grow by at least $150 million.

The legislation also would exempt federal coronavirus relief payments from state income taxes.