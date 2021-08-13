Moderate Dems demand quick passage of infrastructure bill

Pelosi has repeatedly said the House will not vote on the $1 trillion package of road, rail, water and other infrastructure projects until the Senate sends the House the companion $3.5 trillion bill.

Pelosi has set that sequence because her party’s progressives have worried that if the infrastructure bill is approved first, moderates unhappy with the separate $3.5 trillion measure’s cost would feel free to vote against it, causing its defeat.

A senior House Democratic aide said the party doesn't have enough votes to pass the infrastructure bill this month, explaining that dozens of Democrats would vote against that measure unless it comes after the House gets the Senate's $3.5 trillion social and environmental bill. The aide was not authorized to publicly discuss the party's internal dynamics and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which includes nearly 100 House Democrats, say many of their members have indicated they would vote against the infrastructure bill until the expansive $3.5 trillion legislation has cleared the Senate.

The Senate approved the budget resolution early Wednesday over solid GOP opposition, hours after it approved the infrastructure bill with bipartisan support.