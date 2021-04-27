Montana bill aims to stop work bias based on vaccine status

The bill still allows employers to strongly recommend vaccinations and “does not in any way prevent any employer from taking reasonable safety precautions, just as any hospital currently does, with an employee who does not have a flu shot," the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson of Manhattan, said Monday.

Under the bill, employers would not be allowed to require employees to receive vaccinations that are being distributed under emergency use authorization, under which the Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 shots to be administered.

Whitney Bania, a spokesperson for Benefis Health System, declined to comment on the bill's passage by the Legislature.

Health care organizations were concerned about language in the bill that says employers can’t discriminate against a person in a term, condition or privilege of employment based on vaccination status.

The Montana Hospital Association and other health care organizations interpreted that to mean they couldn’t take precautions such as requiring an unvaccinated employee to wear a mask, and would thus have to treat every employee as if they were not vaccinated. That would lead to visitation restrictions, the groups said.