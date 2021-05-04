Montana ends unemployment pay boost amid worker shortage

There are about 25,000 people currently filing unemployment claims for payments in the state, according to the Montana Department of Labor. The department also estimates there are about 14,000 job openings.

The state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% last month, reaching pre-pandemic joblessness levels. Despite an influx of new residents to the state, Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau said the state's workforce is 10,000 workers smaller than it was before the pandemic

“Our labor shortage doesn’t just affect employers and business owners. Employees who are forced to work longer shifts, serve more customers or clients, and take on more duties have been paying the price," Esau said in a statement.

A bipartisan advisory commission, made up of lawmakers and members of the executive office, unanimously approved the incentive program Tuesday before the governor approved it.

The program will run through October and has funding to give the bonuses to as many as 12,500 workers.

The bonuses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Workers who leave their new jobs after receiving the bonus would not qualify for unemployment benefits.