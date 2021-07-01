Montana enters drought emergency as conditions worsen

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency Thursday as more than 92% of Montana faces abnormally dry conditions.

“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gianforte said in a statement.

The declaration directs the state departments of agriculture, livestock, natural resources and conservation to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure federal funding to address the fallout from the drought.

The order also suspends some regulations for motor vehicles providing drought-related support.

Almost 90% of the U.S. West faces drought conditions. Montana’s disaster declaration follows similar ones in other states, most recently a declaration in South Dakota earlier this week, as governors seek solutions to curb the impacts of unusually dry conditions.

A report released by the state Wednesday predicts drought conditions in Montana will worsen in the next two months.