 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land

  • Updated
  • 0
American Prairie-Bison Restoration

FILE - In this April 25, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. U.S. officials on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, announced approved of the reserve's proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana.

 Matthew Brown - staff, AP

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve.

Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American Prairie to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Bozeman-based conservation group also intends to remove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of fences so the animals can roam more freely.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association said Monday it had appealed the decision to the U.S. Interior Department's hearings division. Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen also filed appeals.

An attorney for the stockgrowers association — a ranching group based in Helena — argued that the land at issue should be used to produce livestock, not for wildlife preservation.

People are also reading…

“The public has an interest in maintaining community stability and the livelihoods of ranchers,” stockgrowers attorney Karen Budd-Falen wrote. She added that federal laws “do not grant any power to issue grazing permits for anything other than domestic livestock.”

Budd-Falen served as deputy solicitor at the Interior Department during the Trump administration.

American Prairie Vice President Pete Geddes said he was confident that the grazing authority had been properly granted. The conservation group planned to intervene to defend the Bureau of Land Management decision, he said.

The grazing area in dispute covers about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers). It will allow American Prairie to increase the size of its bison herd from about 800 animals to 1,000 bison by 2025, the group said.

Its long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000-square-mile (13,000-square-kilometer) expanse of public and private lands with thousands of bison and other wildlife.

Massive herds of bison migrated through the region until the animals were hunted to near-extinction in the 19th century.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl.

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female premier has come under fire from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video from an Italian news site taken by a witness from a window. The woman in the video, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the attack.  Meloni's main opponent in Italy's Sept. 25 parliamentary vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, said reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge has told the Justice Department  to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws

US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws

U.S. officials are seeeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights through a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature in court documents filed last month is seeking to intervene in the case with statewide ramifications for millions of acres of U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands. The U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit filed in June contends that the Idaho forfeiture procedure violates the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.

Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook’s corporate parent has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social network service allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016. Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, Facebook's holding company, weren’t disclosed in court documents filed late Friday. The filing in San Francisco federal court indicated more details could be disclosed by late October. The deal was reached as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his long-time lieutenant, Sheryl Sandberg, faced a Sept. 20 deadline to submit to depositions in the case.

Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives

Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected challenges to two voter initiatives, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. The court partially rejected challenges to a third but sent it back to lower courts to decide several signature hurdles. The Supreme Court said in unanimous opinions Wednesday that they will not block a measure that will require greater transparency for political spending and another that will boost the amount of assets shielded from creditors. The third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature had a split decision from the high court, and it will take until Thursday to see if it will make the ballot.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden admin to stop sending free COVID at-home tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News