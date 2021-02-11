Montana Senate committee hears bills on proposed tax cuts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Gianforte administration is proposing tax cuts it says will help lure more businesses, and jobs, to Montana, in part to take advantage of the work-from-home movement precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents said the potential loss in tax revenue could lead to cuts in education, increased college tuition and fewer infrastructure projects that could make it less likely Montana would attract new businesses or workers. Low-income residents would receive receive little to no benefit from the tax cut, they argued.

The Senate Taxation Committee heard three bills on Thursday, including one to reduce the top-level income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%. A fiscal note accompanying the bill says the change will lead to the state collecting $30 million less in taxes each year.

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Greg Hertz of Polson, said the bill is a first step, in combination with another bill, aimed at setting economic triggers to gradually reduce the state's top income tax rate to 5% to better compete with other states in the region.

Opponents noted other states also have sales taxes, while Montana does not, and they questioned whether an income tax cut, once implemented, could be reversed if it turns out the cut isn't sustainable.