Montana Veterans Affairs to open $12M primary care clinic

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana VA Health Care System has announced plans to open a $12 million primary care clinic at a medical center in Helena where veterans will remain in a single appointment room and each provider will come to them in a “one stop shop” approach.

The 20,000-square-foot (1,800-square-meter) clinic at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center will serve about 5,000 veterans and provide primary care in one space designed around the integrated Patient Aligned Care Team model, the Independent Record reported.

The announcement came a day after Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced a scheduled visit to Montana with Democratic Sen. Jon Tester this week. McDonough and Tester are expected to visit at least two VA facilities in the state.

Mike Garcia, administrative officer for primary care, said Monday that the Patient Aligned Care Team model is the industry standard now being used outside the VA, noting that veterans are sure to like the service.