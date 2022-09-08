More than 1,000 evacuated as Turkey battles wildfire

Liz Truss, who is expected to become Britain's prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Truss refused to give specifics on her plans before she takes the top post, but she stressed in comments to the BBC on Sunday that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain. The government has been unable to address soaring inflation, labor strife and strains on the nation’s creaking health care system since early July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign and triggered a contest to choose his successor. The winner will be announced Monday.