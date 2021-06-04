Most California workers to stay masked under revised rules

“We have to create reasonable and enforceable standards,” said board member Nola Kennedy, an initial no vote. “I just don’t think this proposal is there yet.”

Kate Crawford also was initially opposed, saying the revision should more closely follow recent guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidance says fully vaccinated people can skip face coverings and distancing in nearly all situations. The state is set to follow that recommendation on June 15.

For some members who initially rejected the revision, the deal-killer was a requirement that employers stockpile N95 masks for workers who want them starting July 1.

They reflected criticism by numerous employer groups that said the requirement will be impractical, expensive and tie up millions of masks needed by health care workers.

“Logistically I’m just unclear how a business determines how many, how much,” said Chris Laszcz-Davis, a management representative on the board who initially voted to reject the revised regulations. ”I’m not sure how much we’re buying by recommending N95s. Why not a surgical mask?”

But the initial rejection was not a clear split between labor and management representatives on the board, which also includes public members and safety experts.