 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Most Hawaii taxpayers to get $300 per person tax rebates

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii taxpayers will be receiving constitutionally mandated tax rebate over the next several weeks after a rebound in tourism fueled a jump in state tax revenue.

The money will arrive either by bank account direct deposit or by paper check in the mail, Gov. David Ige said Tuesday.

Individuals who earned less than $100,000, and couples who earned less than $200,000, in 2021 will receive $300 per person plus another $300 for each dependent. For a family of four, the payout could total $1,200.

Those earning more will receive rebates of $100 per person and dependent. Eight-nine percent of taxpayers will get the $300 rebate, and 11% will receive $100.

Taxpayers who filed individual income tax returns for 2021 by July 31 and who have been residents of Hawaii for at least nine months will receive the refund. They won't need to take further action to receive their money, Ige said. Those who file by Dec. 31 may also receive the rebate.

People are also reading…

“We do know that there are many challenges in this tough economic times. The current inflation, gas, electricity costs have been increasing. So we know this refund will be welcomed,” Ige said at a news conference.

The first direct deposit refunds will arrive in bank accounts on or around Monday and will continue over the next two weeks. People who requested their regular tax refunds by direct deposit, and who gave the state their bank account number, will get their rebates this way.

Deposits through the mail will take longer due to industry supply shortage of paper checks. These refunds should be completed by the end of October, he said.

The total payout amounts to $295 million. Ige said it's the largest rebate he can remember the state paying in his three decades serving in the Legislature and as governor.

Hawaii's constitution requires the state to give money back to taxpayers or to put money into a rainy day fund if its carry-over balance exceeds 5% for two consecutive years.

During this year's legislative session, lawmakers did both. They passed a bill allowing for the refund and put $500 million in the state’s rainy day fund. Ige signed the measure in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Liz Truss, who is expected to become Britain's prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Truss refused to give specifics on her plans before she takes the top post, but she stressed in comments to the BBC on Sunday that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain. The government has been unable to address soaring inflation, labor strife and strains on the nation’s creaking health care system since early July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign and triggered a contest to choose his successor. The winner will be announced Monday.

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

The European Union’s top executive says the bloc’s electricity market is no longer working and has proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Europe’s priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce. She blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise of gas and electricity prices. Earlier this week, Russia’s Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, citing maintenance reasons. Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge has told the Justice Department  to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News