 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

MTA, Amtrak advance plan to expand transit options

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Two rail projects considered key components of the planned transformation of the New York area's commuting landscape got a boost Monday with the announcement of an agreement between Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, major transit players that haven't always aligned on funding issues.

Both sides credited Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, a longtime public transit advocate, for getting a $30 billion federal rail account included in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and for leveraging that to broker an agreement on advancing the Penn Access and East River tunnels projects.

Both projects had progressed fitfully in recent years as the MTA and Amtrak couldn’t agree on dividing up the costs, particularly for the tunnels, which are owned by Amtrak but are used heavily by the MTA-operated Long Island Rail Road.

“The glue that put all this together was the $30 billion in the bill, ” Schumer said. “Now, both Amtrak and the MTA will proceed ASAP on these critical projects.”

People are also reading…

The money will help Amtrak commit $500 million toward upgrading rail lines north of Manhattan to allow MTA-operated Metro-North trains from the northern suburbs that currently go to Grand Central Terminal to also go to Penn Station on Manhattan’s west side. Currently, Metro-North commuters who work on the west side often must take two subways from Grand Central to get to work.

In exchange, the MTA will put $432 million toward rehabilitating Amtrak-owned tunnels under the East River that connect rail lines from Manhattan to Queens and Long Island. Though they often receive less attention than the Hudson River tunnels connecting New York and New Jersey, which are part of an $11 billion project that will build a new tunnel and rehabilitate the existing century-old tube, the East River tunnels also sustained saltwater damage from 2012's Superstorm Sandy. Delays there affect hundreds of thousands of daily commuters from Long Island.

The rehab is expected to take about two years and cost a total of about $1.2 billion, Amtrak Chairman Tony Coscia said Monday.

MTA Acting CEO Janno Lieber said the Penn Access project will take roughly five years, with work beginning in 2022, and cost about $2.8 billion.

“This is what we all want to be doing: getting more transit service by expanding these rail lines we already have,” Lieber said. “We don't always have to build a new rail line. This project shows we can get more transit out of existing infrastructure.”

While suburban commuters will benefit from the access to the west side, officials said Monday the big winners will be Bronx residents, largely minorities and many economically disadvantaged, who currently live in a transit desert. The new stations will cut their travel time to Manhattan significantly, and will make it easier to get to nearby medical centers.

“Those in the east Bronx who have unjustifiably been given the short end of the stick on their transit options, that will finally be fixed,” Coscia said.

The two projects are part of a constellation of large-scale rail improvements in the region over the next decade that includes the new Hudson River tunnel and an associated replacement of a century-old rail bridge in New Jersey; tunnels connecting the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central, scheduled to open next year, and the transformation and eventual expansion of aging and unsightly Penn Station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any Democratic challenger. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say 'no' to pot sales

Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say 'no' to pot sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to block local marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges as a statewide deadline to do so nears, with many officials deciding to stay out of the upcoming market until regulators provide more clarity.

Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gathered to pay tribute to a “giant of our history” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era's sense of common civility and compromise.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

ROME (AP) — A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden looks to streamline gov't services with order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News