Multitude of businesses show support for voters' rights

A multitude of big-name businesses and high-profile individuals, including Amazon, Facebook and Warren Buffett, are showing their support for voters' rights.

In a letter published in The New York Times, the group stressed that Americans should be allowed to cast ballots for the candidates of their choice.

“For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us," they wrote.

The group said people “should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot."

The letter was signed by hundreds. Businesses spanned sectors including banking, retail, health care and technology.