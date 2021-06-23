N. Carolina bill ending extra $300 benefits heads to Cooper

“With a severe labor shortage, now is no time to pay people extra money not to work,” Sen. Chuck Edwards, a Henderson County Republican, said in a news release. "The pandemic is largely behind us, and our state shouldn’t be stuck in mid-pandemic policies.”

Cooper’s office didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request late Wednesday for comment on the bill. But one Democrat, Rep. Wesley Harris of Mecklenburg County, said during floor debate that he anticipated Cooper would veto it. The bill would direct the state to stop administering payments within about 30 days of the measure becoming law.

Edwards had previously pitched a proposal to keep benefits in place through the summer, but combined it with a program to create bonuses of up to $1,500 who returned to work within 60 days. This bonus idea, which would have required federal approval, was left out of the final product.

The final measure did retain a House provision that would spend $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid on eliminating the individual waiting list for government subsidies for child care. Paying for day care is considered a major stumbling block for mothers to return to work. And there are more work-search requirements, which if not followed could result in the denial of benefits.