N. Dakota House cools to bill seen as helping Hoeven's bank

Under the legislation, the Bank of North Dakota would get a 49% share of the buyout, First Western would get 34% and the State Bank and Trust of Kenmare would get the rest.

Hoeven, who served as North Dakota’s governor from 2000 to 2010, is part owner and serves on the board of directors of First Western, which was started by his father. He’s also a former president of the Bank of North Dakota, the nation’s only state-owned bank.

Delzer’s committee heard testimony on the bill this week. Supporters said they believe the Minot facility will reduce shipping costs and increase markets for the state’s farm products and other commodities. Critics said attempts to rescue the facility is a waste of taxpayer money that would only benefit banks.

Delzer said no action on the measure likely will be taken for at least a couple of weeks.

An increasing number of lawmakers and political observers believe Hoeven’s ties to the legislation are troubling.

The Republican-led Legislature “has lost its conservative values and is willing to use millions and millions of dollars to bail out cronies,” said Dustin Gawrylow, managing director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, which keeps tabs on how public money is spent.