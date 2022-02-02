 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N Ireland orders halt to border checks in new Brexit glitch

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister on Wednesday ordered a halt to post-Brexit border checks at ports, another complication in a saga that has soured relations between the U.K. and the European Union.

Edwin Poots said he had received legal advice saying he could halt inspections of agri-food products coming from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed as part of Brexit divorce terms. He said he had ordered the checks to stop at midnight — though it was unclear whether civil servants would implement the instruction.

Poots represents the Democratic Unionist Party, which runs Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government with the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein. The DUP opposes the post-Brexit agreement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, and has threatened to quit the Belfast government rather than implement it — a move that would collapse the power-sharing administration.

Other Northern Ireland parties condemned Poots' announcement.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein tweeted: “This stunt is an attempt by the DUP to unlawfully interfere with domestic and international law."

People are also reading…

Alliance Party assembly member John Blair accused Poots of “behaving like a wrecking ball” and called for compromise.

Since Britain left the 27-nation bloc in 2020, relations have soured over Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU member, Ireland. As part of the divorce deal, the two sides agreed to keep Northern Ireland inside the EU’s tariff-free single market for goods to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

That created a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. even though they are part of the same country.

The arrangement has brought red tape and supply problems for some businesses, and it has angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. and destabilizes the delicate political balance upon which peace rests.

Months of U.K.-EU talks have failed to find a solution, and Britain has threatened to use an emergency break clause to suspend parts of the legally binding Brexit divorce agreement if no solution is found. That would trigger EU retaliation and could spiral into a trade war between the U.K. and the bloc.

The frosty relations have thawed somewhat, with both sides sounding positive in recent weeks that an agreement can be reached.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney accused Poots of “playing politics with legal obligations" and said stopping the border checks would be a breach of international law.

"And I certainly hope that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies.

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's border has reached the point where President Vladimir Putin now has a complete range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pet waste that isn’t cleaned up doesn’t just soil your shoes — it can pollute rivers, creeks and lakes. And the Carson River Subconservancy District is spreading the word that it’s an owners’ duty to pick up their pet’s doody.

Republicans crowd into primary race for governor, Congress

Republicans crowd into primary race for governor, Congress

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates are crowding into the Republican primary election to challenge Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as first-term Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque in a newly drawn First District.

Russia moves naval exercise that rattled EU member Ireland

Russia moves naval exercise that rattled EU member Ireland

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of the NATO alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

N. Carolina justices won't step aside in redistricting case

N. Carolina justices won't step aside in redistricting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina Supreme Court justices said Monday they won't step aside from hearing a blockbuster redistricting case this week, rejecting requests from lawyers covering both sides of the litigation to recuse themselves.

Watch Now: Related Video

58% of Americans trust Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News