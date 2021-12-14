 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NATO chief applies for job as Norway's central bank governor

  • Updated
  • 0

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he has applied to be the next governor of Norway's central bank in an appointment that would last for six years if he gets the job.

The current governor of Norges Bank, Oeystein Olsen, is retiring in early 2022 after holding the position since Jan. 1, 2011 for two terms. Stoltenberg's tenure at NATO ends next year.

Stoltenberg said he was contacted by Norway’s Finance Ministry in November and asked if he would consider applying.

“I have now done that, and this is a job I am very motivated for,” the NATO chief said in a statement. Stoltenberg added that the Finance Ministry in Oslo “has clarified that my background as former Prime Minister and Secretary General of NATO does not conflict with the central bank’s rules on who can hold this position.”

Stoltenberg said he had made it clear to the Finance Ministry "that if I get the position, it will not be possible for me to start before my period in NATO expires on 1 October 2022."

People are also reading…

Norges Bank, the central bank,confirmed that Stoltenberg applied for the position.

Stoltenberg became NATO secretary-general in 2014. After a successful first term, his mandate at the trans-Atlantic alliance was extended to run through September 2022.

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult period under the Trump administration, when the U.S. threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren't spending enough on defense.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting in Madrid in June, where they are expected to nominate Stoltenberg’s successor.

On Tuesday, Norway's government published a list of 22 candidates for the central bank job that includes Stoltenberg but also Norges Bank's deputy governor, Ida Wolden Bache, who is also considered a top contender.

Stoltenberg was twice prime minister in Norway — from 2005 to 2013 and from 2002 to 2014 — and has been finance minister, and industry and energy minister. Norway isn't a member of the European Union.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any Democratic challenger. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say 'no' to pot sales

Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say 'no' to pot sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to block local marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges as a statewide deadline to do so nears, with many officials deciding to stay out of the upcoming market until regulators provide more clarity.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gathered to pay tribute to a “giant of our history” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era's sense of common civility and compromise.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

ROME (AP) — A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News