 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Natural gas power plant project for eastern Va. is scrapped

  • 0

CHARLES CITY, Va. (AP) — A natural gas power plant project in eastern Virginia has been scrapped, a month after plans for a pipeline running through five counties to fuel it were put on hold following a regulatory ruling, and amid opposition by residents and environmental groups.

Chickahominy Power LLC announced that the plant project development effort in Charles City County “has been terminated,” with plans to relocate the project in Ohio, West Virginia or both.

The power plant would have burned natural gas funneled through a proposed 83-mile (134-kilometer) pipeline going through Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to generate electricity, news outlets reported. The electric power would have been sold in a wholesale market of several states.

Chickahominy Power’s statement, released on Thursday, said “opposition from outside interests and regulations, largely advanced by the renewable energy industry and state legislators that supported them, made it impossible to deliver natural gas to the site.”

People are also reading…

Chickahominy Power and Chickahominy Pipeline, the pipeline developer, are subsidiaries of northern Virginia-based energy firm Balico LLC.

Chickahominy Pipeline paused the pipeline last month after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission upheld a decision by regional transmission organization PJM to remove the plant from its permit queue for failing to meet milestones for completion.

Wanda Roberts with Concerned Citizens of Charles City County, which opposed the operation, said the news was “like a hundred-pound weight dropped off our shoulders.” Local residents and environmental groups were worried about negative effects on the environment, particularly pollutants created when the natural gas is burned.

The pipeline and plant were “completely unnecessary and totally unwelcome from the start. We celebrate the years of efforts by grassroots activists in Charles City County and across the state in achieving this momentous victory,” Jorge Aguilar, the southern region director for Food & Water Watch, said in a news release.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Gov. Whitmer vetoes Republicans' $2.5B tax cut legislation

Gov. Whitmer vetoes Republicans' $2.5B tax cut legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed Republicans' proposal to permanently cut the state income tax, make more seniors eligible for deductions and restore a child tax credit, saying it would reduce funding for basic government services.

Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long

Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long

DENVER (AP) — The surprising advantage Democrats gained during the torturous process of rewriting the nation's congressional maps may be short-lived, creating the potential for more frequent clashes over how political power should be distributed across the United States.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News