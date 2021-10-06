 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Navajo leaders seek hearing on oil and gas drilling dispute

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top officials with the largest Native American tribe in the United States are renewing a request for congressional leaders to hold a field hearing before deciding on federal legislation aimed at limiting oil and gas development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The Navajo Nation has struggled for years with high poverty rates and joblessness, and the tribe’s legislative leaders say individual Navajo allottees stand to lose an important source of income if a 10-mile (16-kilometer) buffer is created around the park. They're calling for a smaller area of federal land holdings to be made off limits to oil and gas development.

Navajo Council Speaker Seth Damon and other council members recently sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy outlining their concerns about pending legislation and the need to fund a comprehensive study of cultural resources throughout the region.

Other tribes, environmental groups and archaeologists have been pushing to stop drilling across an expansive area of northwestern New Mexico, saying sites beyond Chaco’s boundaries need protection.

A World Heritage site, Chaco is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization. Within the park, walls of stacked stone jut up from the bottom of the canyon, some perfectly aligned with the seasonal movements of the sun and moon. Circular subterranean rooms called kivas are cut into the desert floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI five years ago.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News