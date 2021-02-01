 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navy adds $43.2M to General Dynamics submarine contract
0 comments
AP

Navy adds $43.2M to General Dynamics submarine contract

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The United States Navy has modified a four-year contract granted to General Dynamics Mission Systems last summer, adding an additional $43.2 million for work on ballistic missile submarines.

The Berkshire Eagle reported that the work includes support development, production, installation and deployed systems supporting the Columbia/Dreadnought class of U.S. and U.K. submarine strategic weapons and subsystems, according to a press release.

General Dynamics expanded its manufacturing capacity at its Pittsfield, Massachusetts. facilities last summer when the original $104.2 million contract was awarded. In a news release, General Dynamics refers to the expansion as “one of the largest manufacturing floor expansions” at the facility.

General Dynamics was originally contracted to produce and install fire control systems for Columbia/Dreadnought ballistic missile submarines.

The majority of the work is scheduled to be completed at Pittsfield by November 2024.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
National Politics

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning of the lingering potential for violence from people motivated by antigovernment sentiment after President Joe Biden's election, suggesting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol may embolden extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: COVID plan must pass 'no ifs, ands or buts"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News