NC justices: Court went too far ruling over Smithfield money

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals jumped the gun by acting further in a case after the state Supreme Court declared monetary payments by Smithfield Foods aren't civil penalties that must be earmarked for schools, the high court ruled Friday.

The justices decided a Court of Appeals panel erred in December 2020 by ruling Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein had to deposit money paid annually by Smithfield from a 2000 agreement over hog waste into the state’s coffers.

A majority on the three-judge panel said it was proper that it act on whether a 2019 law applied to these payments. The Supreme Court had ruled in April 2020 on whether the annual payment of up to $2 million met the definition of a civil fine or penalty. Six of the seven justices declared it did not and noted at the time that they expressed no opinion on whether the law affected the Smithfield payments.

Still, the Court of Appeals granted the motion of the New Hanover County school board — a lawsuit plaintiff — to file additional legal briefings if the 2019 law addressed the Smithfield payments and rule.

Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV, writing the 6-0 decision Friday, agreed with Stein that the Court of Appeals panel lacked the ability to address new claims by the New Hanover board beyond what its earlier complaint addressed. The board instead can file a new lawsuit addressing where the Smithfield money must be parked if it wishes, he added.

Ervin also admonished the appeals court panel, stating that orders to remand a case to a trial court —- like the Supreme Court did in April 2020 — “should not be interpreted as an invitation to consider new claims that are unrelated” to what was already addressed.

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr., who was one of the two judges on the Court of Appeals majority in 2020, didn’t participate in the Supreme Court's deliberations.

Stein’s office said it was pleased with Friday’s decision, spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed wrote in an email. Stein already had moved annual payments from a private bank account to the state treasury out of an abundance of caution.

The 25-year agreement originally penned by then-Attorney General Mike Easley, Smithfield and several of its subsidiaries, will end in the mid-2020s. The 2000 deal came a year after Hurricane Floyd caused dozens of hog waste pits to overflow. Smithfield also had paid one of the largest water-quality fines in state history after waste spills at two hog operations.

The money has been distributed as grants designed to enhance the state’s environment. Democratic attorneys general — now-Gov. Roy Cooper and Stein — have selected grant recipients based on a panel’s recommendations.

Critics of the original agreement say it gave the attorney general control over money for the state's behalf that should be appropriated by the General Assembly.

An attorney representing the New Hanover board said previously that the 2020 Court of Appeals ruling could have laid the groundwork for the legislature to control how payments are spent, as long as they addressed environmental enhancement.

