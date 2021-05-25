NC Senate tax cut plan includes virus aid for businesses

The bill was being heard in the Senate Finance Committee later Tuesday, and was expected to reach the chamber floor in the next week or two for a vote. It likely will end up in the Senate version of its two-year budget and would be negotiated with the GOP-controlled House, which in recent years has taken a more cautious view on tax breaks.

Any final tax changes would go to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has vetoed past budgets because he said they disproportionately cut taxes for corporations and high-wage earners while education are needs are great.

The updated tax proposals would result in the state collecting $2 billion less that it would otherwise bring in through mid-2023, according to the legislature's fiscal analysts. Senate Republicans said the state's positive fiscal picture will keep its coffers full despite the tax reductions.

Senate Republicans went to great pains on Tuesday to show that that K-12 per-pupil spending has grown since Republicans took control of the legislature 10 years ago, and that lower-income families would see a greater percentage decline in income taxes than high earners. A family of four making the state's median household income of $54,602 would see a 21% decline in taxes, according to GOP leaders.

The plan would decrease the individual income tax rate of 5.25% to 4.99% next year, and increase the amount of income not subject to taxes for all filers. For example, the standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly would increase from $21,500 to $25,500 in 2022.

