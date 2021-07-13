NC takes steps on carbon cap, multi-state pollution effort

The multi-state initiative "is an option that is available to the state to help achieve the goals that the governor set,” Commission Chairman Stan Meiburg said during the meeting. “I would like ... to have the state make as much progress in carbon reductions that it practically can, as fast as possible. And I’m open to just about anything that moves toward that goal.”

The top air-quality regulator in Cooper's Department of Environmental Quality backed the petition's concept when questioned during Tuesday's meeting.

EMC members who voted no said there were too many unanswered questions, including the monetary costs of entering into the framework for the state and for the utilities, which in turn would effect their customers.

Member J.D. Solomon also said General Assembly members already are working on wide-ranging legislation with Duke Energy and other groups to retire Duke's coal-fired power plants earlier than projected, resulting in significant carbon emission reductions. A House committee scheduled debate on the measure later Tuesday.

“This is probably a good tool but not a tool that we will need," to reach pollution reduction goals, Solomon said.

Tuesday's vote continues a long regulatory process toward the CO2 cap and entry into RGGI.