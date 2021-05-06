Nebraska advances virus protections for meatpacking workers

Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte, said the bill is a feel-good effort to show empathy for the workers and inserts the state into the realm of federal responsibilities.

“We're sticking our fingers in areas where it doesn't belong," he said.

Sen. Matt Williams, of Lexington, said a Tyson plant in his district has worked with federal and local public health officials on a plan that includes facemasks, gloves, staggered shifts and barricades to reduce the risk to employees.

“I don’t like the idea that they'd then get caught under the umbrella with those that are the bad actors," Williams said.

The bill would require meatpacking plants to offer new, clean facemasks to employees at least once a day, screen them for COVID-19 each time they enter the plant and allow paid sick leave for workers who test positive.

It also would allow employees to leave the facility and get tested on company time, unless the plant provides in-house testing. Plant managers would have to report monthly case numbers to state agencies and the Legislature, broken down by race and ethnicity. Additionally, state officials would have the power to conduct unannounced inspections and impose $5,000 fines for an initial offense and $50,000 fines for subsequent violations of coronavirus requirements.