Nebraska corporate tax cut wins initial OK from lawmakers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A proposed tax cut for corporations and a tax credit for parents grieving a stillborn child won initial approval Tuesday from Nebraska lawmakers, who criticized parts of the package but still gave it strong support.

The measure advanced 41-1 in the first of three required votes, after hours of public debate spread over two days.

The bill combines several proposals, including a gradual reduction in the top corporate income tax rate.

Backers argued that the top corporate rate, 7.81%, should be lowered to match the top individual income tax rate of 6.84%. Under current law, many small businesses in Nebraska are allowed to file as individuals rather than corporations. They also contended that lowering the top rate would make Nebraska more attractive for investment without having to offer large, complicated incentive packages.

“I would much rather see us treat everyone equally by lowering the overall rate,” said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.