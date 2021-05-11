Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

Some senators also criticized the bill because they said lawmakers haven't done enough to help on-the-ground workers who faced the pandemic directly, risking their own health because they had a job that needed to be done in-person. Lawmakers this year have rejected paid sick-leave requirements for businesses and additional coronavirus protections for meatpacking workers.

Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha, proposed an amendment to the lawsuit bill that would have required businesses with 50 or more employers to allow unpaid sick leave for workers. Hunt said it would give “wins to both employers and employees," but the legislative speaker declared the proposal not germane to the main bill, and lawmakers did not vote on it.

Sen. Matt Hansen, of Lincoln, said the state is taking “a serious misstep with liability protection for businesses, not directly for the people of Nebraska.”

