Nebraska rejects mandated virus protections for meat workers

“It's just not workable,” said Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru.

But Sen. Ray Aguilar, of Grand Island, said he's spoken with workers who are still fearful about working in plants and want protections in place for one more year, as the bill would have mandated.

Sen. Matt Hansen, of Lincoln, said it's too early to celebrate the end of the pandemic and assume that the workers will be safe.

“The place we are at is tenuous,” he said.

An estimated 7,382 Nebraska meatpacking workers have tested positive since the pandemic began, 256 have been hospitalized and 28 have died. Early in the pandemic, several Nebraska meatpacking towns were considered coronavirus hotspots. Ricketts and other governors said cases were spiking because workers lived together in close quarters.

Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, said meatpacking plants instituted pandemic safety protections voluntarily, including temperature checks, masks for employees and metal dividers between line workers.

“We have missed the mark when we think government is the answer to everything,” he said.