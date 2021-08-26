Nevada casinos riding hot streak, set new monthly win record

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas reported last week a near-return to pre-pandemic passenger traffic in July. It said it handled 4.15 million arriving and departing people last month, compared with 4.5 million in July 2019.

The travel and casino numbers last month weren’t diminished by Gov. Steve Sisolak's emergency COVID-19 order restoring indoor mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in casinos and other businesses effective July 30.

The nearly $98 million the state reaped in revenues based on July monthly winnings was the third-highest all-time, Lawton said.

The figure is an important part of the $8.7 billion state budget for the next two years. Casino taxes make up about 17.4% of the state budget, second only to sales taxes. Nevada has no personal income tax.

House winnings by Las Vegas Strip casinos totaled nearly $794 million in July, up a healthy 21% from May and an increase of 46.5% in comparison with pre-pandemic July 2019. The figure was up more than 140% compared with 2020, a month with anemic numbers due to the pandemic and closures.