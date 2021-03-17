Nevada Esports bill aims to draw, oversee video competitions

Kieckhefer said Esports is growing and that nearly 5,300 tournaments were held worldwide in 2019, attracting more than 27,000 players and millions of viewers live or online. The industry is expected to bring in nearly $1.6 billion in annual revenue by 2023, compared with $950 million in 2020.

An estimated $15 billion a year is wagered on Esports globally, Kieckhefer said, putting it at a level with golf and tennis.

He said the new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, could host huge events like the typically sold-out League of Legends World Championship now held at rotating venues each fall.

The 2018 final held in Berlin, Madrid and Paris was watched by nearly 100 million unique viewers, identified by their IP addresses, according to League of Legends figures. That was up from 60 million viewers in 2017.

In 2016, the last time the championships were held in North America, the venues were in Chicago, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.

Kieckhefer, who represents the Carson City area, said northern Nevada could also host events.

He cited the example of events hosted at the 78-lane National Bowling Stadium that opened in 1995.

