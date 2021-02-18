Nevada GOP lawmakers outline plans but face uphill battle

“We all know that losing livelihoods can be just as damaging as a virus itself. And the same goes for schoolchildren: they need to get back into school. Life cannot be lived in a perpetual idleness and isolation. I am truly encouraged by the governor’s loosening restrictions, but much more needs to be done,” Titus said as winds whirred and snowflakes drizzled onto the top of her head.

Titus' emphasis on unemployment, economic recovery and education shared much in common with the remarks Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, gave on the first day of the legislative session. But they also set the stage for ideological disputes — about taxes, the role of government and election law — that have animated previous legislative sessions.

When Frierson outlined his priorities, he called for “a state government whose budget leaves no one behind" and “closing corporate tax loopholes so that we are ​securing an economic future for Nevada families that not only gets them through today but for the decades ahead of them."