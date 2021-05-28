 Skip to main content
Nevada governor lifts ban on Uber, Lyft surge pricing
AP

Nevada governor lifts ban on Uber, Lyft surge pricing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Uber and Lyft will be able to resume surge pricing in Las Vegas and the rest of Nevada after Gov. Steve Sisolak late Friday ended a ban meant to prevent price gouging during the pandemic.

The Democratic governor's emergency order took effect immediately.

App-based ride-hailing firms, known formally as transportation network companies, generally raise their prices during periods of high demand, which they say reduces wait times by encouraging more drivers to work.

But that’s been banned during the public health emergency declared in March 2020.

Uber said last month that the loss of surge pricing led to a shortage of drivers because it depressed their earnings, and it urged users to pressure Sisolak to ease the restriction.

The Nevada Transportation Authority said peak wait times have jumped 225% since March 2021, with some riders waiting as long as 30 minutes, according to documents released by Sisolak's office.

In future emergencies, surge pricing will only be banned for 30 days.

