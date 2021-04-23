Nevada lawmakers halve gun bill amid enforcement concerns

Annette Magnus, Battle Born Progress executive director, said laws to prevent gun violence on the Strip were imperative for workers and visitors, but acknowledged concerns about policing and potentially penalizing gun-owners unaware of where they're banned.

“Frankly, I don’t think alcohol, gambling and guns is a good mix. Making the Strip have less guns is a good thing. As a responsible gun owner, the onus is on me to know where I can take my gun,” she said. “There are certain places like a grocery store, Starbucks or the Las Vegas Strip, where I just don’t understand — even as a gun owner — why people need to have their guns there.”

It's already a misdemeanor to bring guns onto properties where they're banned. The Nevada Resort Association and MGM Resorts — key power brokers in Nevada politics — both support efforts to strengthen the laws.

“It’s essential that businesses have the most effective tools and levels of support to keep our properties safe and enjoyable. This is not only vital to public safety, but to our community’s economic future. We must make clear to people all over the world that Las Vegas is the safest place to be," said John McManus, the executive vice president of MGM Resorts.

