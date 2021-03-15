Nevada lawmakers postpone deadline to introduce bills

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Legislative leaders on Monday postponed the deadline for Nevada lawmakers to introduce bills for them to be considered in the current 120-day legislative session.

Nevada law requires legislators introduce bills by the 43rd day of the legislative session to give policy proposals adequate time to be considered.

But a high volume of bills prompted leadership to suspend the bill submission deadline rules.

The state Senate and Assembly delayed the bill introduction deadline until next Monday, giving legislative staff — who spent much of the summer working through two emergency special sessions instead of drafting bills — another week.

Over the last six weeks since lawmakers returned to the capital, the legislative pace had already been sluggish.

Lobbyists, activists and state residents who normally clog the halls of the legislative building have been kept out to prevent the spread of the virus.

And proposals that normally would prompt heated responses from supporters and detractors have been few and far between.