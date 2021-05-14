Nevada lawmakers push data privacy rules for gov't websites

After The Markup's investigation, the website operators conducted a “full site audit” and reduced the number of third-party cookies planted.

Cookies are scripts placed in a website’s coding that is implanted in browsers to collect information on what people do online. Third-party cookies allow companies other than website operators to track users and frequently are used to sell data to advertisers.

Titus said reporting from The Markup and the Associated Press prompted her to introduce the bill and hoped to learn more about the third parties planting cookies on the state's vaccination site — specifically how and whether the data is being packaged and sold.

“I don’t think third-party data should be allowed (to be collected) when somebody is trying to make a health decision,” Titus said. “Our goal is to make sure people who need the COVID vaccine and want the COVID vaccine aren't afraid to get it. This is just one thing that may add to that pushback of getting the vaccine, if they don’t trust the government.”